Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 228 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,883.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 115,446 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.7% in the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $388.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.24. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $295.80 and a one year high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

