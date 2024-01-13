Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $293,000 Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 79,871 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.28. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

