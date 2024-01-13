Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $158.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.32. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $160.21.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

