HC Wainwright Increases Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Price Target to $3.25

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Vizsla Silver Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Vizsla Silver stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. Vizsla Silver has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Vizsla Silver will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vizsla Silver

About Vizsla Silver

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,930,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 197,721 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

