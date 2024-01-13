HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 160,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 125,150 shares.The stock last traded at $83.96 and had previously closed at $86.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $738.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $131.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.73 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 8.36%. Analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

