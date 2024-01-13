Head to Head Contrast: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) vs. Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coinbase Global and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 6 8 8 0 2.09 Carbon Streaming 0 3 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus price target of $95.68, suggesting a potential downside of 26.84%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

This table compares Coinbase Global and Carbon Streaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 9.80 -$2.62 billion ($3.23) -40.49 Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 202.52 -$12.90 million ($0.09) -7.12

Carbon Streaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coinbase Global. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -66.26, meaning that its share price is 6,726% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -26.42% -10.90% -0.50% Carbon Streaming -323.44% -7.70% -7.27%

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Carbon Streaming on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

