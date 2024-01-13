Head to Head Review: Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) vs. Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Marathon Digital
|-136.97%
|-8.68%
|-4.21%
Risk & Volatility
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.22, indicating that its stock price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Marathon Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.
|$19.39 million
|0.21
|-$2.35 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Marathon Digital
|$259.16 million
|16.30
|-$686.74 million
|($2.97)
|-6.39
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Digital.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Marathon Digital
|1
|4
|2
|0
|2.14
Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $13.88, suggesting a potential downside of 26.85%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..
Summary
Marathon Digital beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ahmedabad, India.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
