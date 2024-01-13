Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 2.3 %

HELE stock opened at $121.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.13.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

