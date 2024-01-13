Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,349 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $36,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $80.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

