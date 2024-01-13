Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 178.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,583 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $157.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.45.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

