Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,107,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,244,000 after acquiring an additional 921,300 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.