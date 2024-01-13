Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

