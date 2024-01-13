HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in HSBC were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. 2,626,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $151.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

