Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.12

Shares of Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Huabao International Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81.

Huabao International Company Profile

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

