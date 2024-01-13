Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,920,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 187,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.46.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $355.69 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $361.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

