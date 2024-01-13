Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 777.8% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HGTXU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 41,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,745. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
