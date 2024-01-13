ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.30

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.30 and traded as high as $24.02. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 6,026,068 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in ICICI Bank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 76,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ICICI Bank by 25.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ICICI Bank by 47.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 926,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ICICI Bank by 10.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,128,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,569,000 after purchasing an additional 488,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

