IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of IDACORP worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 112,959 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in IDACORP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in IDACORP by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

IDACORP Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IDA stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.74. 247,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,614. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.10 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average of $97.94.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.94%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

