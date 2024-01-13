IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Update

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 67,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:IESC traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $79.35. 56,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,669. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96. IES has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.43.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.89%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,256,542.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,579,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,450,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,150 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $843,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,340,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 14,705 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,256,542.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,579,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,450,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,194 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,834. 59.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IES by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of IES by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of IES by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IES by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IES by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IES in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

