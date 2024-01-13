Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CFO Eva Renee Barnett Sells 3,515 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $147,032.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,525,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eva Renee Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90.

Immunovant Stock Down 1.2 %

IMVT opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $45.58.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,434,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.07.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

