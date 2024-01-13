Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,200 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the December 15th total of 356,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Immutep Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IMMP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.58. 87,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,226. Immutep has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Immutep by 18.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Immutep by 225.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Immutep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Immutep by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

