Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Incyte worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.74. 1,125,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

