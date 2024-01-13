ING Groep NV Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7,754.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,136 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fastenal by 93.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fastenal by 272.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $65.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

