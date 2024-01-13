Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ingredion by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 36.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.86. 268,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,873. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

