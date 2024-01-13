Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of Ituran Location and Control at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at about $29,262,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,256,000.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,913. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $518.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $81.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

