Inlet Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,799,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,124,000 after acquiring an additional 464,946 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after purchasing an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,971,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,071. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

