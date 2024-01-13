Inlet Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $235.95. The company had a trading volume of 932,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,424. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.43. The stock has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

