Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Activity at Suburban Propane Partners

In related news, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at $941,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $154,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,751.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Suburban Propane Partners stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 127,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.89%.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 67.71%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

