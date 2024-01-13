Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on APLE. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,218. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.