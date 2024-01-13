Inlet Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.4% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. 74,344,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,872,952. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $259.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

