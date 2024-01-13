Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

Insider Activity

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.30. 1,238,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

