Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,989 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 10,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 125,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ABT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.92. 3,884,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.