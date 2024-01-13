Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,933 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.9% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,419. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average of $162.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.