Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 966 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.3% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.5% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 103.6% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $165.80. 4,958,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,160. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.