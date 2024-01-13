Inlet Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for about 2.4% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.04. 1,087,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,476. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

