Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January comprises 0.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBJA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. 171,862 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.