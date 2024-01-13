Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFEB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS BFEB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,816 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $115.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

