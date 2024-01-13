Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Stake Lessened by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOCT. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BOCT remained flat at $38.64 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,964 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $160.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

