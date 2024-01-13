Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 149,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of PAPR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,676 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $700.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

