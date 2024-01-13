Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.0 %

PFEB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. 47,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

