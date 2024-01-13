Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,402 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

BATS:PJUL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100,383 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

