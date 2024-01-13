Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP) Stock Position Lowered by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,642 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 966.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 402,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS:USEP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 16,391 shares. The company has a market cap of $73.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

