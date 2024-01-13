Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.90. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 5,874,643 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INO. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.18 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,271.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

