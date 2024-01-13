Insider Buying: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Major Shareholder Buys $95,601.70 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 26,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,601.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,164,491 shares in the company, valued at $36,490,522.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 354,965 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,231,728.55.

On Monday, January 8th, Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 169,257 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $607,632.63.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $3.44 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 601,564 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $156,410,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,084,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 875,658 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,006,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 987,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,737,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

