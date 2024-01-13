Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $19,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, December 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $19,365.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $19,687.50.

Delek US stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.30. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $28,471,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 70.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after buying an additional 639,963 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth about $17,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

