Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $19,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $19,365.00.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $19,687.50.
Delek US Trading Up 0.9 %
Delek US stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.30. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Delek US Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $28,471,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 70.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after buying an additional 639,963 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth about $17,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
