Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $121,447.56 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $121,447.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,193.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $204.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.93.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

