Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells $22,818.64 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $22,818.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,082,813.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Stories

