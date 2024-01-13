Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Roger Adsett Sells 5,251 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $150,336.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,244.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roger Adsett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Roger Adsett sold 3,837 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $112,232.25.

On Friday, January 5th, Roger Adsett sold 3,042 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $88,856.82.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $28.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Insmed by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after acquiring an additional 429,664 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,327,000 after acquiring an additional 307,913 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in Insmed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 15.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,433,000 after acquiring an additional 579,241 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

