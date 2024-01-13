Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Roger Adsett Sells 5,251 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2024

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSMGet Free Report) COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $150,336.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,244.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roger Adsett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 9th, Roger Adsett sold 3,837 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $112,232.25.
  • On Friday, January 5th, Roger Adsett sold 3,042 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $88,856.82.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $28.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Insmed by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after acquiring an additional 429,664 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,327,000 after acquiring an additional 307,913 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in Insmed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 15.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,433,000 after acquiring an additional 579,241 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSM

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.