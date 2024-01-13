Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Martina M.D. Flammer Sells 4,667 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $133,616.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,489.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martina M.D. Flammer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $849,300.00.

Insmed Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $28.46 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 352.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,969 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

