Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IAS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares in the company, valued at $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $116,390.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,079.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,717,096 shares of company stock worth $178,038,416. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

